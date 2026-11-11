“I don’t watch PSG games, and Real is unrivaled”: Unexpected admission from Marc Cucurella

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“I don’t watch PSG games, and Real is unrivaled”: Unexpected admission from Marc Cucurella

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who made a sensational move from London's Chelsea to Real Madrid at the start of the current season, has revealed interesting details about his new team's current strength and his personal life. In an interview with the influential Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the experienced full-back openly stated that he considers the “Royal Club” to be the strongest and most complete team on the continent today.

Real's pace and comparison with PSG: Cucurella's thoughts

Cucurella specifically noted that the current level of play and confident actions on the pitch of the Madrid side are superior to any opponent:

“Nowadays, we consider Real to be the best team in Europe. They have reached an incredible pace and have played many successful matches. The team's self-confidence is surprisingly high.”

When asked to compare them with the French giants PSG, who have made big transfers in recent years and are developing their own project, the player responded with unique sincerity.

Indicator / Topic

Marc Cucurella's opinion and details

Protagonist

Marc Cucurella (Spain national team and Real Madrid defender)

Transfer history

Moved from London's Chelsea to Madrid at the beginning of the season

Europe's No. 1 team

Real Madrid (due to consistent play, high speed, and confidence)

Assessment of PSG

A great project and a collection of stars, but Real is stronger than them

Habit of watching football on TV

Hardly watches football (didn't even watch the Barcelona – PSG match)

Reason for not watching football

Dedicates his free time entirely to his family and raising his children

Source

Mundo Deportivo publication

“PSG is a strong opponent, but to be honest, I don't watch their games. I didn't even watch their match against my former team, Barcelona. In my free time, I prefer to be with my children instead of watching football. Nevertheless, at the moment, Real seems stronger to me in every way.”

Maximum dedication on the pitch, a family man at home

While many professional athletes spend their free time carefully observing their opponents' matches, Marc Cucurella has chosen a completely different philosophy of life. According to him, the fact that he rarely watches football on TV is not because he doesn't like the sport, but due to family obligations and the desire to spend time with his children.

The defender, who has already adapted to Madrid, has not only secured a firm place in the starting lineup at the Santiago Bernabéu but has also quickly integrated into the mental atmosphere of his teammates.

Do you also think that Real Madrid is currently clearly superior to all its rivals in the UEFA Champions League, including PSG? Leave your opinion in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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