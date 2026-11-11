“I don’t watch PSG games, and Real is unrivaled”: Unexpected admission from Marc Cucurella

Spanish defender Marc Cucurella, who made a sensational move from London's Chelsea to Real Madrid at the start of the current season, has revealed interesting details about his new team's current strength and his personal life. In an interview with the influential Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, the experienced full-back openly stated that he considers the “Royal Club” to be the strongest and most complete team on the continent today.

Real's pace and comparison with PSG: Cucurella's thoughts

Cucurella specifically noted that the current level of play and confident actions on the pitch of the Madrid side are superior to any opponent:

“Nowadays, we consider Real to be the best team in Europe. They have reached an incredible pace and have played many successful matches. The team's self-confidence is surprisingly high.”

When asked to compare them with the French giants PSG, who have made big transfers in recent years and are developing their own project, the player responded with unique sincerity.