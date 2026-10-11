Fans witnessed an unexpectedly crushing result in the central match of the 6th round of the English Premier League. "Manchester City", which has been having a high-spirited season without losses, defeated its arch-rival "Liverpool" 3:0 away at the legendary "Anfield" stadium.

The fate of the match was decided by the hosts being reduced to ten men and the fierce attacks of the "Citizens" in the middle of the second half.

The turning point: Red card and three goals in 13 minutes

Although the first half and the beginning of the second half were evenly contested, the situation in the 62nd minute radically changed the flow of the game:

Red card and disciplinary lapse: In the 62nd minute, "Liverpool" midfielder Ryan Gravenberch received his second yellow card and was sent off;

Haaland's goal: Spaces immediately appeared in the defense of the hosts left down to ten men, and three minutes later, in the 65th minute, Erling Haaland opened the scoring;

The punishment continued: Increasing the pressure, substitute Jeremy Doku extended the lead for the visitors in the 68th minute, while Rayan Cherki scored the third goal into the Merseyside goal in the 78th minute, putting a definitive end to the match.

Husanov remained on the bench, while "City" solidified its lead

One of the main points of interest for Uzbek football fans was the inclusion of our national team defender Abduqodir Husanov in the squad list:

Husanov's situation: The young Uzbek defender remained on the bench for "Manchester City" and did not take to the pitch;

Maresca's team with a hundred percent record: Celebrating their 6th consecutive victory, Enzo Maresca's disciples brought their points tally to 18, taking the sole lead in the standings;

"Liverpool's" crisis: Having gathered only 9 points after 6 matches, the Merseysiders dropped to the 9th place in the tournament table.

"Manchester City's" confident victory in Liverpool once again demonstrated that the team is the main contender for the championship this season.