As the winter transfer window approaches in the English Premier League, the competition among major clubs is heating up. According to well-known British insider and journalist Simon Phillips, London's Manchester City defender Abduqodir Husanov has become the subject of serious transfer work by Chelsea. Currently having lost his regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola's successor Enzo Maresca at the "Citizens" and left on the bench in the last two matches, the 22-year-old Uzbek footballer could change teams as early as January.

The "Blues" manager Xabi Alonso wants to convince Abduqodir to move to London by promising him an important role and a guaranteed spot in the starting lineup within his tactical formation based on three central defenders. The London club plans to contact the player's agents in the coming days to formally discuss the financial and legal terms of the transfer.

“Alonso's Call, Days on the Bench, and the London Option”: 5 Key Points of the Transfer

The most important facts regarding the winter transfer buzz around Abduqodir Husanov:

Chelsea's Winter Plan: The Londoners are taking official steps to sign the Manchester City defender as early as January;

Clear Promise from Xabi Alonso: The Spanish specialist guarantees the 22-year-old player regular playing time and a place in the starting lineup;

Remaining on the Bench Under Maresca: Husanov being left on the bench in the last 2 championship matches has sharply increased the likelihood of his departure from the club;

Advantage of Tactical Versatility: The player's ability to play not only in the center but also on the right flank fully fits the role of a right center-back (RCB) in Alonso's 3-man defense scheme;

Trophy-Winning Star Status: Having won the FA Cup and League Cup with City, Husanov has already proven his high-level class in England.

The Battle for Husanov: Comparison of the Situation at Manchester City and Chelsea's Offer

A classification of the Uzbek footballer's prospects at the two English giants:

Key Criteria and Indicators Manchester City (Current Team) Chelsea (Proposed Project) Head Coach and Relationship Enzo Maresca (Left him on the bench in the last 2 matches) Xabi Alonso (Personally interested in the transfer) Playing Time and Status Rotation player under high competition Guaranteed permanent spot in the starting lineup Tactical Scheme and Suitability Strict positional model with four defenders Alonso's active pressing scheme based on 3 defenders Intended Position Central Defender (CB) Right Center-Back (RCB) and universal role Transfer Timing and Plan Contract remains in place, but an offer is expected Closing the transfer in the January winter window

Football and Transfer Expertise: Why is Husanov the Ideal Choice for Xabi Alonso?

Conclusions from European football commentators, scouts, and tactical analysts:

“Speed and Aggression Suited to Xabi Alonso's Style”: The Spanish coach demands not only defending from central defenders but also high speed, physical strength, and the ability to initiate attacks; Husanov's invincible strength in one-on-one duels and quick recovery ability are considered the most necessary weapons for Alonso's high press;

Playing Time — A Pledge for the National Team and the Future: Remaining on the bench due to an abundance of stars at City could negatively affect the 22-year-old talent; moving to Chelsea and playing regular 90 minutes will allow Husanov to join the ranks of the world's most valuable defenders;

Big Business in January: The Londoners have set strengthening the center of defense as their number one goal; therefore, negotiations with Husanov's agent will undoubtedly occupy the front pages of the English press in a short time.

In your opinion, should Abduqodir Husanov stay at Manchester City and fight for a starting spot, or would it be the right decision to immediately head to Chelsea in response to Xabi Alonso's call? Can the London team's playing style reveal our compatriot's strengths even more brilliantly? Leave your analysis and thoughts in the comments and share the hottest transfer news of Uzbek football with all fans!