Manchester City's starting lineup for Matchday 10 announced — Husanov in the starting XI!

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Manchester City's starting lineup for Matchday 10 announced — Husanov in the starting XI!

In the 10th round of the English Premier League, the reigning champions and league leaders "Manchester City" will be guests of "Nottingham Forest" away from home. The match kicks off at 22:30 Tashkent time.

This game holds even greater significance for Uzbek football fans: Uzbekistan national team defender Abduqodir Husanov has been named in the "Citizens'" starting lineup and will begin the match from the first minute.

The "Citizens'" star-studded lineup: Who is Husanov playing alongside?

The Manchester City coaching staff has fielded their strongest players for the Matchday 10 clash:

  • Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma;

  • Defensive line: Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, Abduqodir Husanov, Josko Gvardiol;

  • Midfield: Enzo Fernandez, Anderson, Rayan Cherki, Iliman Ndiaye;

  • Attack and wings: Jeremy Doku, Erling Haaland.

Husanov's inclusion in the starting XI alongside some of the world's most valuable defenders like Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi, and Josko Gvardiol is a clear testament to the high level of trust placed in the Uzbek legionnaire.

An important away trip and the battle for points

The match at the "City Ground" stadium is crucial for the title race:

  • Strong opposition: "Nottingham Forest" is accustomed to providing serious resistance to giants on their home turf, which will be a major test for the defensive line led by Husanov;

  • Haaland's attacking power: Up front, "City" will look to secure three points through the efforts of Norwegian goalscorer Erling Haaland and the rapid wing play of Jeremy Doku.

The match begins at 22:30, and millions of Uzbek fans will be following their compatriot's brilliant performance in the EPL.

Abduqodir HusanovManchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueNottingham Forest
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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