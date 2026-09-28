“Chelsea” offers 80 million pounds and Gusto for Husanov: A sensation in the EPL!

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“Chelsea” offers 80 million pounds and Gusto for Husanov: A sensation in the EPL!

A real sensation is brewing in the English Premier League ahead of the winter transfer window. According to the British press, London's «Chelsea» club has launched an unprecedented transfer plan to sign «Manchester City» defender Abduqodir Husanov. Setting out to solve problems in their defensive line, the Londoners intend to purchase the 22-year-old Uzbek footballer as early as this winter by preparing several offers.

According to the first option, the «Aristocrats» are putting forward the idea of a direct swap — a rookery — trading French right-back Malo Gusto, who has long been targeted by «Citizens» boss Enzo Maresca, directly for Husanov. If «Manchester City» does not agree to this deal, «Chelsea» is ready to pay a cool 80 million pounds sterling (nearly 95 million euros) in cash for Abduqodir. If this transfer goes through, our compatriot will become one of the most expensive defenders in the history of world football.

«80 million release clause, Gusto swap, and London's demand»: 5 key points of the transfer

The most important official details surrounding the winter transfer discussions of Abduqodir Husanov:

  • Two different offers from «Chelsea»: The Londoners have prepared either a swap or a direct record-breaking cash payment option to secure Husanov;

  • Exchange with Malo Gusto: The talented French full-back Gusto, in whom Maresca is interested, could be sent to Manchester in exchange for Husanov;

  • 80 million pound clause: In case of a refusal, the Londoners will try to persuade «City» with 80 million pounds in cash;

  • Top-3 EPL defender: In analytical ratings, the Uzbek legionnaire is recognized among the top three defenders in the Premier League;

  • Full fan support: «Chelsea» fans on social media are actively supporting the club's plan, believing Husanov will bring speed, physical strength, and passing accuracy to the team.

Comparison of «Chelsea»'s offers for Husanov's transfer

A table of the two different transfer scenarios being prepared by the London club:

Offer Parameters

Option 1: Swap (Exchange)

Option 2: Direct Record Purchase

Deal Mechanism

Malo Gusto ↔ Abduqodir Husanov

Payment of full financial compensation

Financial Value

Gusto's transfer rights are given to «City»

80 million pounds sterling (record clause)

Benefit for «City»

Maresca gets the right-back he wants for his style

Strengthening financial fair play by selling a defender

Advantage for «Chelsea»

Strengthens the central defense without spending cash

Securing one of the most expensive and reliable defenders in history

Husanov's Role

Inevitable starter in Alonso's 3-defender system

The club's new star and defensive leader

Football and market expertise: Why is Husanov worth 80 million pounds?

Conclusions from British scouts, transfer insiders, and tactical specialists:

  • «Unique physical strength and modern passing culture»: Husanov possesses all the qualities required for a modern center-back — he can compete with the fastest sprinters in the Premier League, is as solid as a wall in one-on-one duels, and shows high precision in long-range diagonal passes;

  • Logic of the Malo Gusto swap: At a time when «City» needs a fast right-back, offering Gusto could be beneficial for both sides; however, since the «Citizens» are trying to keep Abduqodir as part of their long-term project, the 80 million pound clause option is highly likely to take center stage;

  • A new era in world football history: An 80 million pound acquisition would place Husanov among the most expensive defenders in history, on par with Josko Gvardiol and Harry Maguire — indicating that Uzbek football has become a prime target for global giants in the international transfer market.

Do you think «Manchester City» will agree to an exchange for Malo Gusto, or will «Chelsea» have to spend a cool 80 million pounds for Abduqodir Husanov? Do you think Husanov's move to London will be a new stepping stone for his career? Leave your personal analysis and thoughts in the comments and share the most sensational transfer news of Uzbek football worldwide with all fans!

Abduqodir HusanovChelseaManchester CityEnglish Premier League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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