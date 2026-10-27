Before the match against Brighton: Why were Manchester City's leaders left out of the squad?

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Before the match against Brighton: Why were Manchester City's leaders left out of the squad?

Serious decisions have been made in the camp of Manchester City, which suffered its first defeat of the season in the last round of the English Premier League, losing 1-2 away to Aston Villa. The team's head coach, Enzo Maresca, officially announced that he has granted a short-term vacation to 5 key stars of the main squad.

According to City Xtra, the Italian specialist, taking into account the tight schedule and physical fatigue, has allowed Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Elliot Anderson, and Josko Gvardiol to take a three-day break.

"They will return fully prepared": Maresca's explanation

The "Citizens" head coach explained the purpose of this decision as follows:

  • The need to restore energy: "This three-day vacation will help them recharge their batteries and restore their physical and mental energy. They will return to the pitch fully prepared," emphasized Enzo Maresca;

  • Conclusion after the defeat: Since the tough match against Aston Villa caused significant energy loss for the leaders, the coaching staff deemed it necessary to rest them for the upcoming important matches in the Premier League and European competitions;

  • Opportunity for alternatives: The absence of these stars opens up a wide path for youth players on the bench and those with less playing time to showcase their potential.

Cup match approaching: Who will play against Brighton?

Manchester City will host Brighton in the 4th round of the English League Cup on the night of October 28 to 29, at 00:30 Tashkent time:

  • Updates in defense and goal: The absence of Donnarumma, Dias, and Gvardiol means the goal will be entrusted to Geronimo Rulli, while the center and flanks of the defense will be handled by Abduqodir Khusanov, Rico Lewis, and Nico O'Reilly;

  • Center of attack: 17-year-old striker Floyd Samba, who scored two goals in the previous round against Norwich, is expected to replace Erling Haaland;

  • Midfield: Due to the rest given to Anderson, Mateo Kovacic and Ayub Bouaddi may take full control of the center.

5 leaders on vacation and details of the cup match

Category

Coach's decision and match details

Stars on vacation

Erling Haaland, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Ruben Dias, Elliot Anderson, Josko Gvardiol

Vacation duration

3 days ("To recharge and restore energy")

Main reason

Tough match against Aston Villa (1-2) and the first defeat of the season

Next match

English League Cup, 4th round: Manchester City — Brighton

Match time

Night of October 28 to 29, at 00:30 (Tashkent time)

Venue

Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

Manchester CityEnglish Premier LeagueEnzo MarescaEnglish League Cup
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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