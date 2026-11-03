Sabah, one of Turkey's most influential and popular publications, has published a comprehensive analytical article on the Super Lig's top-scorer race. The report, prepared by journalist Ugur Chem, highlights the championship's most valuable star, the Nigerian "Masked King" Victor Osimhen shining for Galatasaray, and the only force capable of providing worthy competition — the Uzbek top scorer of Başakşehir, Eldor Shomurodov.

According to the unanimous conclusion of Turkish experts, currently, only Shomurodov is capable of standing toe-to-toe with Osimhen's fearsome scoring pace in the league.

The "Masked King" and the Uzbek forward: What do the statistics say?

The data provided by the publication shows the absolute dominance of the two strikers on the pitch:

Osimhen's fearsome streak: Since the 2024/25 season, Victor Osimhen has faced 23 teams in a Galatasaray jersey, scoring against 17 of them, and leads clearly with a total of 50 goals. In the 6 matches of the current season, he has scored 9 goals (3 braces), demonstrating high efficiency;

Shomurodov's worthy response: Although Başakşehir striker Eldor Shomurodov is only playing his second season in the Super Lig, he has already managed to score 30 goals against his opponents;

The current holder of the "Golden Boot": Eldor, who finished last season as the league's top scorer with 22 goals, is not stopping in the current competition either — he already has 8 accurate strikes to his name and is successfully defending the award.

Why have other stars fallen behind?

In the list provided by Sabah, other well-known names have dropped out of this race for various reasons:

Those who left and those whose performance declined: Brazilian Anderson Talisca, who scored 29 goals in the Super Lig, left Fenerbahçe in the summer. Youssef En-Nesyri, who had 26 goals, was let go by the team due to unsatisfactory performance;

Lack of consistency: Rizespor forward Ali Sowe, who scored 28 goals, has only managed to find the back of the net twice in 10 matches this season.

The situation in the new season's top scorers table

The competition between world-class stars in the current championship's top-scorer race has intensified:

1st place: Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban — 9 goals each;

2nd place: Eldor Shomurodov and Mohamed Salah — 8 goals each;

3rd place: Vedat Muriqi and Dusan Vlahovic — 7 goals each.

Eldor Shomurodov leading the Turkish championship alongside renowned strikers like Mohamed Salah and Dusan Vlahovic remains the focus of local and foreign media.