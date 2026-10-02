Asian Games: Uzbek boxers take second place with 7 medals

The boxing competitions at the Asian Games held in Nagoya, Japan, have officially ended, and the final medal table has been announced. According to the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, at the end of the tournament, the national team of India took 1st place in the overall team standings with 3 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Uzbekistan's boxers recorded absolute leadership in the competition by total number of medals, securing a strong second place with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals (7 medals in total). The neighboring national team of Kazakhstan rounded out the top three, collecting 2 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Fierce competition and results in the Nagoya rings

During the tournament, serious battles took place among the continent's best masters of leather gloves:

India's lead: Indian boxers won 3 gold medals thanks to their successful performance in the finals, taking first place in the standings;

Uzbekistan's 7 medals: Our representatives won 2 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze medals, outperforming all rivals in the total number of ascents to the podium;

Central Asian derby: The Kazakhstan team closed the top three with 2 gold and 3 bronze medals;

China and Japan's performance: The Chinese team took fourth place with 1 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals (6 in total), while the host nation Japan took sixth place with 1 gold and 3 bronze medals.

Final boxing medal table (Asian Games, Nagoya)

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 India 3 0 3 6 2 Uzbekistan 2 1 4 7 3 Kazakhstan 2 0 3 5 4 China 1 3 2 6 5 Chinese Taipei 1 1 0 2 6 Japan 1 0 3 4 7 Thailand 1 0 0 1

In this competition, the Uzbek boxing school once again recorded consistent results, managing to get 7 of its athletes among the prize-winners.

How do you evaluate the performance of our boxers in Nagoya, and what caused India to take the lead in terms of the number of gold medals?

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