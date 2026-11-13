Costly Passes: Why is Donnarumma Making Frequent Errors Leading to Goals?

1 min read62
Costly Passes: Why is Donnarumma Making Frequent Errors Leading to Goals?

The Italian national team and Manchester Citygoalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is back in the spotlight for errors that gifted goals to opponents throughout his career. In the key UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 clash against France (3:1), another blunder by the famous keeper resulted in a goal.

Serious error in the match against France

Just 10 minutes into the match, Gianluigi Donnarumma attempted a low pass from the penalty area through the center. However, his effort failed, and France winger Michael Olise immediately intercepted the ball, dribbled past a defender, and opened the scoring with a precise shot.

This incident went down in history as the 38th error by the experienced keeper that led to a goal against his team. According to statistics, Donnarumma has committed 31 of these errors at the club level, and another 7 while playing for the Italian national team.

Donnarumma's error statistics

Metrics and details

Total number of errors

38 (approaching 40)

Club-level errors

31 (including for Manchester City)

National team errors

7 (for the Italian national team)

Most recent incident

Goal scored by Michael Olise in the match against France

Errors this season and issues at Manchester City

As a reminder, the talented keeper's errors this season are not limited to the national team. His Manchester Cityperformances have also seen instances where he created opportunities for opponents. Specifically, RB Leipzig, Aston Villa, and Coventry matches saw similar errors that were criticized by fans and experts.

Do you think world-class goalkeepers attempting to play with their feet and committing such dangerous errors is an inevitable risk of modern football or a coaching requirement? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Did you like this article?
Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in Sport