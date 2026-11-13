Costly Passes: Why is Donnarumma Making Frequent Errors Leading to Goals?

The Italian national team and Manchester Citygoalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is back in the spotlight for errors that gifted goals to opponents throughout his career. In the key UEFA Nations League Matchday 5 clash against France (3:1), another blunder by the famous keeper resulted in a goal.

Serious error in the match against France

Just 10 minutes into the match, Gianluigi Donnarumma attempted a low pass from the penalty area through the center. However, his effort failed, and France winger Michael Olise immediately intercepted the ball, dribbled past a defender, and opened the scoring with a precise shot.

This incident went down in history as the 38th error by the experienced keeper that led to a goal against his team. According to statistics, Donnarumma has committed 31 of these errors at the club level, and another 7 while playing for the Italian national team.

Donnarumma's error statistics Metrics and details Total number of errors 38 (approaching 40) Club-level errors 31 (including for Manchester City) National team errors 7 (for the Italian national team) Most recent incident Goal scored by Michael Olise in the match against France

Errors this season and issues at Manchester City

As a reminder, the talented keeper's errors this season are not limited to the national team. His Manchester Cityperformances have also seen instances where he created opportunities for opponents. Specifically, RB Leipzig, Aston Villa, and Coventry matches saw similar errors that were criticized by fans and experts.

Do you think world-class goalkeepers attempting to play with their feet and committing such dangerous errors is an inevitable risk of modern football or a coaching requirement? Leave your thoughts in the comments!