After suffering their first defeat of the season in the latest round of the English Premier League with a 1-2 loss at Aston Villa, Manchester City is under pressure to bounce back immediately. Enzo Maresca's "Citizens" face their next major test in the 4th round of the English League Cup against Brighton.

According to Evening Standard and Sports Mole, due to a congested schedule and the recent setback, the coaching staff is planning extensive rotation. Most importantly, the talented Uzbek defender Abdukodir Khusanov is expected to start in the cup match.

Defense and Goalkeeping: Rulli to replace Donnarumma, is Khusanov in the center or on the wing?

Costly mistakes made against Aston Villa and signs of fatigue are prompting changes in the defensive line:

Goalkeeper change: Gianluigi Donnarumma, who was blamed for the second goal against Aston Villa, will be benched; his place will be taken by Geronimo Rulli, who had a successful debut in the cup match against Norwich (5-0) last month;

Abdukodir Khusanov' s versatility: With Matheus Nunes unavailable due to a muscle issue, Maresca is expected to entrust the right-back position to either Rico Lewis or Abdukodir Khusanov;

Central defensive wall: If Khusanov is not deployed on the wing, he will become the leader of the center-back pairing; he will be partnered by either Marc Guehi, who has been criticized for errors, the experienced Ruben Dias, or young Vitor Reis;

Left flank: A competition is ongoing between Nico O'Reilly and Josko Gvardiol for the left-back spot.

Midfield and Attack: Rest for Haaland, 17-year-old new scorer on the pitch

Maresca has decided to protect his key stars and redistribute energy:

17-year-old Samba replaces Haaland: Erling Haaland, who played 90 minutes against Aston Villa while recovering from a foot injury, will be given a full rest; his place will be taken by 17-year-old wonderkid Floyd Samba , who scored a brace in the cup match against Norwich;

Midfield refresh: Ayoub Bouaddi and Mateo Kovacic, who remained on the bench in the last match, are expected to start, allowing Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez to rest;

Foden returns: Phil Foden, who is in high form with 4 goals in the last two home games, is the primary candidate to replace Rayan Cherki in the "number 10" position.

Manchester City's predicted lineup against Brighton

Line Players Goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli Defenders Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Nico O'Reilly Central Midfield Ayoub Bouaddi, Mateo Kovacic Attacking Midfielders Rayan Makeydu (or Allan), Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku Center Forward Floyd Samba Leaders to be rested Gianluigi Donnarumma, Erling Haaland, Enzo Fernandez

This clash against Brighton will be an important test for Manchester City, not only to reach the quarter-finals but also for Abdukodir Khusanov and the young players on the bench to justify the coach's trust.