Will Donnarumma return to Milan? Bayern and Inter start battle for the Italian goalkeeper

Another sensational rumor is blossoming in the European transfer market! According to well-known insider Ekrem Konur, Manchester City and the continent's most powerful giants have entered a serious battle surrounding the future of Gianluigi Donnarumma, the number one goalkeeper of the Italian national team. Against the backdrop of growing pressure from Manchester City, Germany's Bayern Munich and Milan's two arch-rivals — Inter and Milan — are closely monitoring the situation. Especially the possibility of Donnarumma returning to San Siro, his former home which he left for Paris in a scandalous fashion some time ago, is thrilling all Serie A fans. So, under what conditions could this unexpected transfer take place?

Sensational return to San Siro and the Maignan factor

Many experts consider a return to Italy as the most likely destination for the goalkeeper:

Milan's unexpected plan: The Rossoneri management is seriously studying the option of bringing back their academy product Donnarumma as the future of French goalkeeper Mike Maignan remains uncertain in the team;

Inter joining the race: The Nerazzurri on the other side of the city are also in search of a strong goalkeeper and are indifferent to the Donnarumma option;

Manchester City's pressure: Due to the growing interest of the English vice-champions in retaining their goalkeeper, the Italian goalkeeper's transfer is expected to become one of the main events of the entire European market next summer;

Bayern's plans: The Munich grandee has also taken the situation around Donnarumma under control regarding the issue of a long-term reliable goalkeeper.

Donnarumma's history at Milan

"Donnarumma defended the Rossoneri colors from 2015 to 2021, playing 251 matches in the starting lineup. His departure to PSG as a free agent caused great outrage among fans, but now history could be rewritten.

According to experts, if Milan sells Maignan, Donnarumma's return would be a crucial move for the club both in sporting and symbolic terms.

Contenders for Gianluigi Donnarumma (Table)

Club Main reason for interest and status Milan Wants to bring back its former star due to the uncertainty surrounding Mike Maignan's future Inter Plans to strengthen the goal line with a high-level Italian goalkeeper Manchester City Exerting serious pressure in the transfer market, accelerating a potential deal Bayern Closely monitoring the situation to strengthen the goalkeeper position next summer

In your opinion, can Donnarumma return to the Milan fans who once called him a "traitor", or does he prefer Maresca's Manchester City or Bayern?

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