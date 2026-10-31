Estevao's benefit: Xabi Alonso praises Chelsea's new star

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Estevao's benefit: Xabi Alonso praises Chelsea's new star

In the headline match of the English Premier League, Chelsea secured an important 2-0 victory over Manchester United at home. This clash in London became a true benefit for the "Aristocrats'" young attacking midfielder Estevao — the talented Brazilian made his first Premier League start of the current season.

After the match, Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso spoke enthusiastically to the prestigious Sky Sports publication about the young star's performance, the tactical plan behind his inclusion in the starting lineup, and the potential of the Brazilian wunderkind.

"He knew he would be in the starting lineup": Alonso's critical plan

Xabi Alonso revealed that his unexpected decision regarding the lineup was no coincidence and had been a well-prepared plan:

"Usually, I keep information about the lineup secret before the game and do not disclose it. But right after the match against Tottenham, I spoke with Estevao personally — he already knew then that he would start today against Manchester United.

He responded to this trust at the highest level and proved in practice that he deserves more playing time. He was fully prepared for such a big match. Every coach expects exactly this kind of response from their player. That is why I am sincerely happy for him."

Connection with fans and fighting until exhaustion

The Spanish specialist specifically noted the connection Estevao established with the Stamford Bridge stands and his dedication on the pitch:

  • Freedom on the pitch: "Estevao didn't just play, he truly enjoyed the football and was able to establish a wonderful connection with the fans," added Alonso;

  • Giving his all: "He came very close to opening the scoring, gave his all until the end of the match, and left the pitch completely exhausted. This was one of the most memorable days of his career";

  • Reason for the tactical choice: "Why specifically against Man Utd? I had a very clear plan. I firmly believed that Estevao would bring great benefit to the team in this game, and he demonstrated his potential by constantly posing a serious threat to the opponent's defense."

Manchester United saved by offside: Two goals disallowed

Estevao's activity in this match became a real headache for the Mancunian defenders. During the match, the Brazilian wunderkind managed to hit the opponent's goal twice, but in both situations, the officiating team ruled offside and disallowed the goals.

Nevertheless, the confident 2-0 victory and the bright debut of the young midfielder are taking the progress of Xabi Alonso's charges in the title race to a new level.

English Premier LeagueChelseaManchester UnitedEstevao
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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