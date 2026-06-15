Is Declan Rice ready to be the next England captain?

England and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is becoming a true leader for his team ahead of the upcoming World Cup. His determination and influence on the pitch at the club level last season make him a worthy successor to Harry Kane. This is not only due to his level of play but also his ability to inspire teammates in difficult situations, reports Goal.com reports .

When Arsenal faced Manchester City in the title race last season, many underestimated the London club's chances. However, Declan Rice's cry of "It's not over yet!" and the eventual Premier League title win for Mikel Arteta's team proved the player's strong character. According to Goal.com's analysis, these qualities are expected to take him to a new level in the national team as well.

Thomas Tuchel's trust and the new hierarchy

England head coach Thomas Tuchel recently stated in an interview that he sees Declan Rice as the team's vice-captain during the tournament. Although Jude Bellingham has also worn the captain's armband, Tuchel highly values Rice's experience and control in the center of the pitch. The coach believes that in the absence of Harry Kane, Declan is the one who can lead the team.

Harry Kane has served as England captain since 2018. While he has become a symbol of the team with his goals and exemplary behavior, he is not a vocal leader like Rice. Declan communicates more on the pitch, organizes his teammates, and can wake the team up with emotions when necessary. These traits are considered crucial in modern football hierarchy.

The North American World Cup – the beginning of a new era

For the 27-year-old midfielder, the World Cup in North America could be the most important turning point in his career. He has already achieved almost everything at the club level; the next goal is international glory with England. Rice's precise passing in set-piece situations and reliable defensive play are expected to be key weapons for the English during the tournament.

In conclusion, Declan Rice is ready for the captaincy not only physically but also mentally. His success with Arsenal and his role in the England national team show that by the time Harry Kane hands over the armband, a worthy successor will already be established. This is a factor that gives hope for the future to "Three Lions" fans.