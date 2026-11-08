30 points and 2nd place: Real Madrid increases pressure in the La Liga title race

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30 points and 2nd place: Real Madrid increases pressure in the La Liga title race

One of the central matchups of the 12th round of the Spanish La Liga took place. Real Madrid visited one of their dangerous rivals, Valencia, and secured a resounding 3-0 victory by scoring three unanswered goals.

The match, marked by the Royal Club's brilliant attacks and the hosts' nervous play, ended in total dominance for the Madrid side.

Valverde's masterpiece and Mbappe's finishing touch: Match chronicle

In the encounter held at the Mestalla stadium, the visitors dismantled the opponent's defense with beautiful combinations:

  • Super goal from Valverde: In the 28th minute of the match, Federico Valverde opened the scoring with a characteristically powerful and precise strike — 0-1;

  • Guler doubles the lead: Shortly after, in the 36th minute, the young Turkish talent Arda Guler doubled the lead, ensuring the Madrid club went into the break with a comfortable advantage — 0-2;

  • Mbappe's final blow and a red card: Continuing their offensive pressure in the second half, Kylian Mbappe added his name to the scoresheet in the 75th minute for Real. Five minutes later, in the 80th minute, Valencia captain Jose Luis Gaya was sent off for a rough challenge, effectively ending any hopes of a comeback for the hosts.

League table: A heated battle for the championship

This major away success has significantly impacted the situation in the league standings:

  • Real moves up to 2nd place: Having secured 3 valuable points, the Madrid side brought their total to 30, solidifying their position in 2nd place and maintaining pressure in the race for the top spot;

  • Valencia in the danger zone: Unable to escape their crisis, the "Bats" remain in the dangerous 19th position in the table with only 9 points after 12 rounds.

Real MadridValenciaLa LigaKylian Mbappe
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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