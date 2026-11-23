The Uzbekistan youth team took to the field against Jamaica in the 2nd round of the World Cup, securing a resounding 6:2 victory in a match that saw a total of 8 goals scored.

Suhrob Sadirjonov, playing for the team led by Sergey Chigodayev, scored a hat-trick and became one of the brightest stars of the match. At the end of the game, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and renowned expert Arsene Wenger personally congratulated the hat-trick author and wished our team success in the upcoming matches.

Moments from the video and match details

The video shows Suhrob Sadirjonov, wearing the Uzbekistan national team's blue kit with the number 11, standing in high spirits next to Arsene Wenger while holding a ball and an award. The footage also captures the expert shaking hands with the player after the game, chatting with him, and posing for a photo together.