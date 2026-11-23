Arsene Wenger congratulates Suhrob Sadirjonov for his hat-trick against Jamaica
The Uzbekistan youth team took to the field against Jamaica in the 2nd round of the World Cup, securing a resounding 6:2 victory in a match that saw a total of 8 goals scored.
Suhrob Sadirjonov, playing for the team led by Sergey Chigodayev, scored a hat-trick and became one of the brightest stars of the match. At the end of the game, FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and renowned expert Arsene Wenger personally congratulated the hat-trick author and wished our team success in the upcoming matches.
Moments from the video and match details
The video shows Suhrob Sadirjonov, wearing the Uzbekistan national team's blue kit with the number 11, standing in high spirits next to Arsene Wenger while holding a ball and an award. The footage also captures the expert shaking hands with the player after the game, chatting with him, and posing for a photo together.
Indicator / Information
Details
Match and result
Uzbekistan — Jamaica 6:2 (World Cup, 2nd round)
Hat-trick author
Suhrob Sadirjonov (No. 11)
Head coach
Sergey Chigodayev
Expert who offered congratulations
Arsene Wenger (FIFA Chief of Global Football Development)
International attention for our youth and next steps
Following the major World Cup victory and the hat-trick, the congratulations and well wishes from such a prominent figure in world football have provided an extra mental boost for our young players. Now, the team faces the task of preparing for the next challenges in the tournament and maintaining their high performance.
In your opinion, how will Arsene Wenger's congratulations and attention positively influence Suhrob Sadirjonov and our youth team in the upcoming World Cup matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
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