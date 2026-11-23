The fact that some grandmasters, including Magnus Carlsen, missed certain games at the Total Chess tournament has sparked discussion. Uzbekistan's chess star Nodirbek Abdusattorov openly expressed his position on this situation. In his view, sports ethics should take precedence over any results or rating interests. «I never skip my games» Abdusattorov was asked about the fact that some chess players did not show up for their games at the Total Chess tournament. In his response, he emphasized that he remains committed to his personal principles. «I have always followed sports ethics, which is why I have never skipped my games,» said the Uzbek grandmaster. He stressed that regardless of the outcome of the competition, every chess player must participate in the scheduled games. Abdusattorov views this not just as a tournament rule, but as a matter of athlete responsibility and respect for the opponent.

Indirect reference to Carlsen and other chess players Nodirbek linked the situation of some chess players skipping games to their attitude toward ratings. «I think that regardless of what the result might be, one should come to the game and play. However, I have seen that some chess players pay more attention to their ratings,» he said. This opinion may further fuel debates about the approach participants take toward the Total Chess tournament. It is particularly noteworthy that Magnus Carlsen, one of the most famous and strongest representatives of world chess, is among those who missed games. However, Abdusattorov did not mention any specific chess player by name and did not directly criticize anyone. He limited himself to stating his own view based on sports ethics. «Some aspects need to be improved in the next round» The Uzbek grandmaster assessed the competition as a test tournament. In his opinion, the experience gained in such competitions should help improve organizational and other aspects in future stages.