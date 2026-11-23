Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev has spoken in detail for the first time following his defeat in the bout against Kyoji Horiguchi. He did not hide his regret at being stopped one step away from a title fight, while also responding sharply to those attempting to gain fame from his loss. “I stopped one step away from the title” Kazakhstani UFC fighter Asu Almabayev admitted that he took the loss against Kyoji Horiguchi hard. The athlete emphasized that months of training, the effort invested, and a defeat just as one approaches a title fight is a serious blow for any fighter. Almabayev expressed his gratitude to all the fans who supported him, watched his fight, and prayed for his victory. It is clear from his words that one of the hardest feelings after a defeat is not reaching the intended goal after so much hard work. “I had so many fights, I trained tirelessly for months, I sweated — and now I stopped one step away from the title. This is a heavy blow for any athlete. Nothing in life is given to me easily, and this goal is no exception,” the fighter said.

He stated that he is not trying to make excuses after the defeat; on the contrary, he needs to analyze his shortcomings and work on them. Response to those trying to gain fame from the defeat Another point that caught Almabayev's attention was that some people are trying to use his defeat for their own benefit. In the fighter's opinion, it is not right to turn someone else's defeat into an opportunity to show oneself off. He suggested that critics, instead of just talking, should step into the octagon and prove their strength in practice. “If you are so strong, come here, climb to the Top-5, Top-10, or Top-20, and show yourself. Gaining fame at the expense of someone else's defeat is very shameful,” said Almabayev. Thus, the Kazakhstani fighter, while responding to post-defeat criticism, reminded everyone that true competition in sports is measured by results and hard work, not by rumors. Why did Almabayev consider himself the winner? One of the most notable points in the fighter's statement was his reaction to the result of the bout against Horiguchi. According to Almabayev, he felt he was winning throughout the fight. After each round, his coaches in the corner also told him that he had the advantage. “I thought I had won. After every round, those in my corner told me: ‘You are winning.’ When it was announced that the victory was given to Horiguchi, you saw yourself that he was also surprised,” said the Kazakhstani athlete.