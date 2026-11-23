Interestingly, he did not attempt to harshly judge the situation or justify himself. On the contrary, he limited himself to a general observation.

"Everyone faces difficulties in life. It is only how we endure them that defines us," Nurmagomedov wrote.

Umar Nurmagomedov wrote about the difficulties encountered in human life on his social media page. His statement did not directly mention the Abu Dhabi incident or the arrest. However, these thoughts drew attention as the Russian fighter's first reaction following the event.

After being detained alongside five other Russians following a brawl with Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi, Umar Nurmagomedov has returned to Russia and commented on the incident. Instead of providing a detailed explanation, the UFC fighter shared a brief but meaningful thought about life's trials and the importance of enduring them.

He took a different path than Usman Nurmagomedov

Following the Abu Dhabi incident, Usman Nurmagomedov had posted a gangster-style quote from the character Tony Montana in the movie "Scarface" on social media.

Umar, however, did not choose such a style. The former UFC bantamweight title contender offered a neutral and composed response, emphasizing the need to endure hardships with patience.

This was noted as a stylistic difference in how the two fighters reacted to the same event.

2026 is proving to be a difficult year for Umar Nurmagomedov

For the 30-year-old fighter, the current year is remembered for complex events in both his sports and personal life. The incident involving his arrest as a result of the brawl in Abu Dhabi was a serious test for him. According to sources, this incident could have potentially resulted in a prison sentence of nearly six months.

Furthermore, in August, Umar suffered the first premature defeat of his professional career. At the UFC tournament held in Shanghai, he lost by knockout to China's Song Yadong.

Thus, Nurmagomedov, who previously fought for a championship belt, has faced serious challenges both inside and outside the octagon within a single year.

What trials await the fighter now?

Umar's brief statement did not disclose the details of the Abu Dhabi incident. He did not explain his position on the event in detail, nor did he provide information about his future plans.

However, the main essence of his words is clear: it is not the hardships a person goes through that define them, but how they respond to them. Now, it will be important for Nurmagomedov to prove this thought in practice, restore his position in the sport, and regain the trust of his fans.