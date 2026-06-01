Falcon 9 successfully lands on A Shortfall of Gravitas

·31·Technology
Falcon 9 successfully lands on A Shortfall of Gravitas

The author of the JerryPikePhoto page has published high-quality drone footage showing the first stage of a Falcon 9 rocket successfully landing on the deck of the A Shortfall of Gravitas drone ship. The videos were uploaded in high resolution at 60 frames per second, showing the ship being towed across the Atlantic Ocean to Port Canaveral, Florida. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The first stage of the Falcon 9 (B1085) completed its 16th flight as part of the Starlink 10-53 mission. The rocket launched on May 29 from SLC-40 at Cape Canaveral, carrying 29 Starlink v2 Mini satellites into orbit. Approximately 8.5 minutes after liftoff, the stage landed successfully on the platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

To date, the A Shortfall of Gravitas (ASOG) autonomous spaceport drone ship has received over 150 successful Falcon 9 landings. SpaceX continues to actively utilize reusable technology for launching Starlink satellites. Upon returning to port, the booster will be sent for refurbishment for its next flight.

Previously, it was reported that SpaceX set a new record: on May 31, the 50th Starlink satellite launch of the year took place from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The company is currently conducting satellite missions on average once every three days.

SpaceXFalcon 9StarlinkElon MuskTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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