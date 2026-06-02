How to get into the Startup Battlefield Top 20

·80·Technology
How to get into the Startup Battlefield Top 20

Every startup founder dreams of taking the stage at TechCrunch Disrupt, delivering a six-minute pitch before Silicon Valley’s most influential investors, and competing for a $100,000 prize and the Disrupt Cup. The first step toward this success begins with an application. The deadline for this year's cohort has been extended to June 8, so those wishing to submit their project still have a chance. According to Techcrunch.com, reports.

The Startup Battlefield Top 20 list is formed from the best of the Startup Battlefield 200. During the selection process, preference is given to companies with disruptive ideas that open new paths and are capable of driving major industry changes. Product uniqueness and global readiness are the primary criteria.

Videos about the product and founders are crucial for candidates. This is the first impression on judges and demonstrates the company's readiness for the Disrupt stage. It is recommended to demonstrate the product in action in the video, showing confidence on camera rather than relying solely on numbers.

Selected companies prepare for their presentation with the TechCrunch team. Each participant has six minutes to showcase their project, followed by a Q&A session with renowned investors like Aileen Lee, Kirsten Green, and Navin Chaddha. Five of the Top 20 will advance to the final round, and the winner will receive a $100,000 non-equity prize.

Startup BattlefieldTechCrunchDisruptStartupInvestment
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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