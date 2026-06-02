Oppo Reno 16 Pro: Coming with a 200 MP camera and 6,700 mAh battery

Details about the new Reno 16 series have leaked ahead of the official announcement. The Oppo Reno 16 Pro smartphone is expected to feature significant upgrades in cameras, display, and battery life. The device will be equipped with a 6.32-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The smartphone's performance is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset. The camera system is at a true flagship level: a 200 MP main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50 MP telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide module. A 50 MP front camera is also included for selfie enthusiasts.

One of the device's strongest features is the 6,700 mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging technology. Additional features include an aluminum frame, stereo speakers, NFC, and an IP69 rating for water and dust resistance.

The base model of the series, the Reno 16, has not been overlooked. It is said to feature a 6.32-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, and a 6,000 mAh battery. Both models are expected to be presented in a compact body.