China's SmartSens unveils 200 MP sensor to rival Samsung

Chinese company SmartSens has officially announced its first 200-megapixel image sensor, the SCC62HS model. Built on the company's proprietary Stacked BSI platform, this innovation is expected to be a worthy competitor to Samsung sensors. Mass production of the device is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2026. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new sensor is based on 55nm Stacked BSI technology and features a 1/1.55-inch optical format. The pixel size is just 0.5 microns. The SCC62HS model incorporates several proprietary technologies such as PixGain HDR, SFCPixel, and AllPix ADAF, which allow for expanded dynamic range, reduced noise levels, and increased autofocus speed.

One of the key features of the sensor is the PixGain HDR technology, which provides a dynamic range of up to 86.3 dB and reduces artifacts when capturing moving objects. It also supports full 200 MP resolution shooting and HDR video recording with in-sensor frame merging.

According to SmartSens representatives, the internal frame merging system reduces the load on the smartphone's System-on-Chip (SoC) and saves energy during video recording. For low-light shooting, the sensor offers a sensitivity of 3574 mV/lux·s and a low noise level of 0.92e-.

There are also innovations in the focusing system: the sensor supports AllPix ADAF, which uses all pixels, and Sparse PDAF, which saves power during daily shooting. This suite of technologies makes the SmartSens product an attractive choice for high-end smartphones.