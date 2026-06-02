The Era of GPU 2.0: NVIDIA CEO Says Vera Processor Will Become Extremely Popular

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced that the company's new Vera processor will become more popular than graphics chips (GPUs). According to him, Vera will play a decisive role in data processing and will become a new key growth driver for the company. This was reported by Ixbt.com .

NVIDIA recently officially unveiled the Vera processor, specifically designed for working with next-generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents. The mass production process for these chips has already begun.

The Vera processor is equipped with 88 Olympus cores developed by NVIDIA. It features 1.2 TB/s memory bandwidth, and the performance of a single core has been increased by 50 percent compared to the previous generation. This makes it a highly suitable device for complex scenarios, particularly deep learning processes.

The new processor can work in conjunction with components such as the Rubin GPU and BlueField 4. Thanks to a unified memory architecture, energy efficiency in data transfer is twice as high as in traditional systems, helping large intelligent agents manage Artificial Intelligence effectively.