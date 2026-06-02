Il-114-300, the successor to the old An-24, has successfully passed tests

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has reached the final stage of certifying the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft. UAC head Vadim Badekha told TASS that all test flights required for type certification have been successfully completed. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Development of the new aircraft is being carried out by enterprises of the Rostec state corporation, which includes UAC. The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 model created during the Soviet era.

Through this project, UAC aims to revive serial production. The new liner is expected to replace the obsolete An-24 aircraft on domestic routes, as well as foreign aircraft of the same class.

Previously, the aircraft underwent additional testing in Arctic conditions, confirming its flight performance. According to the plan, production volume should reach 12 aircraft per year by 2030.

The first users of the new equipment are expected to be airlines operating in northern regions, in particular, the 2nd Arkhangelsk United Aviation Squadron.