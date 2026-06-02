Il-114-300, the successor to the old An-24, has successfully passed tests

·43·Technology
Il-114-300, the successor to the old An-24, has successfully passed tests

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has reached the final stage of certifying the Il-114-300 passenger aircraft. UAC head Vadim Badekha told TASS that all test flights required for type certification have been successfully completed. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Development of the new aircraft is being carried out by enterprises of the Rostec state corporation, which includes UAC. The Il-114-300 is a modernized version of the Il-114 model created during the Soviet era.

Through this project, UAC aims to revive serial production. The new liner is expected to replace the obsolete An-24 aircraft on domestic routes, as well as foreign aircraft of the same class.

Previously, the aircraft underwent additional testing in Arctic conditions, confirming its flight performance. According to the plan, production volume should reach 12 aircraft per year by 2030.

The first users of the new equipment are expected to be airlines operating in northern regions, in particular, the 2nd Arkhangelsk United Aviation Squadron.

AviationTechnologyIl-114-300AircraftRussia
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54Websites Can Now Track AI ResultsToday, 08:26ChatGPT Becomes Fastest App to Reach 1 Billion Users in HistoryToday, 08:26Massive Mobile Internet Outages Reported in Saint PetersburgToday, 07:59Magnetic Storms Found to Reduce Navigation Accuracy by Up to 50%Today, 07:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram