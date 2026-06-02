Impulse Space startup raises $500 million to hire engineers

·63·Technology
Impulse Space startup raises $500 million to hire engineers

Impulse Space, a startup founded by legendary SpaceX engine expert Tom Mueller, has announced the completion of a $500 million Series D funding round. Led by 137 Ventures and BANNER VC, the round also saw participation from major funds such as Founders Fund, Lux Capital, and Linse Capital. The funds will be used to expand the company's workforce by up to 200 new employees. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Impulse Space specializes in in-space mobility technologies and is currently working on the Mira platform for the U.S. Space Force, as well as the Helios vehicle for rapid satellite delivery to high orbits. In an interview with TechCrunch, company president Eric Romo noted that the new capital will help accelerate the manufacturing and testing processes for space hardware.

While many tech companies rely on artificial intelligence today, Impulse Space prioritizes the human factor in engineering. According to Romo, software teams have started using AI tools, but deep learning models are not yet sufficiently developed for designing complex hardware. He believes that while there is plenty of text and code on the internet to train LLM models, proprietary engineering drawings and technical data are lacking.

The company has transitioned from engine manufacturing to building complete space vehicles. This requires more experts in construction and flight computers. Consequently, Impulse Space is expanding its offices and seeking new talent in aerospace hubs like Colorado. The company plans to launch its next Mira mission by the end of the year.

Impulse SpaceSpaceXSpaceArtificial IntelligenceStartup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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