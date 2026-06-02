Russia aims to complete SJ-100 aircraft tests by the end of summer

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) plans to complete the certification flight program for the import-substituted SJ-100 aircraft by the end of this summer. This was announced by the corporation's head, Vadim Badekha, in an interview with TASS. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to Badekha, about 20 percent of the total volume of test flights remains to be completed. He noted that the MS-21 and SJ-100 projects are in the final stages, adding that 70 percent of the flights for the MS-21 aircraft are still ahead.

Earlier, Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov stated that the delivery of new SJ-100 aircraft equipped with domestic PD-8 engines could begin by the end of 2026 or the first quarter of 2027.

For reference, the PD-8 engine itself has passed all tests, and its corresponding certificate is expected to be received in early June. This project is a significant step aimed at reducing the Russian aviation industry's dependence on foreign components.