Dashlane Password Manager Hit by Cyberattack: User Data Stolen

·40·Technology
Dashlane Password Manager Hit by Cyberattack: User Data Stolen

Dashlane password manager announced that the encrypted vaults of several dozen customers were compromised following a cyberattack over the weekend. According to a statement on the company's official website, attackers bypassed the two-factor authentication (2FA) system and managed to access approximately 20 user accounts. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Hackers used automated software to perform brute-force attacks, guessing short-term security codes. As a result, they downloaded copies of the encrypted passwords and other sensitive data belonging to the targeted customers. Dashlane stated there is no evidence that its systems were fully breached, but has not yet disclosed exactly how the 2FA protection was bypassed.

According to company representatives, the stolen vaults are unreadable without the user's master password. Dashlane does not store these passwords in plain text, but users with simple and easily guessable master passwords remain at high risk. The 20 affected customers have been notified of the incident.

This incident recalls the major data breach that occurred at LastPass in 2022. At that time, hackers also obtained encrypted vaults and compromised accounts with weak passwords, leading to the theft of users' cryptocurrency funds. Dashlane emphasizes that it has strengthened security measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

DashlaneCybersecurityPasswordHackerTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

5G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom OperatorsToday, 09:23Beeline vs Scammers: Cyberboy Joins CybergrannyToday, 09:20Nubia Z80 Ultra Named Best Android Smartphone in AnTuTu RankingsToday, 09:00Rocket Lab Unveils Archimedes Engines for New Neutron RocketToday, 08:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
How to disable the new Instants feature on Instagram