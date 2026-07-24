Rodri Wants to Join Real Madrid: Price Revealed

«Manchester City» midfielder Rodri intends to continue his career at Real Madrid. According to reports, the Spanish player does not want to extend his current contract and has reportedly agreed with his club on a potential transfer fee.

However, there is currently no information indicating that Real Madrid has submitted an official bid or that the clubs have started direct negotiations.

Rodri rejects new contract

According to El Debate, the 30-year-old midfielder has no intention of extending his cooperation with «Manchester City».

His current contract remains in effect until the summer of 2027 . If a new agreement is not signed, the English club could face the risk of selling the player for a lower price later or losing him for free when his contract expires.

It is reported that Rodri’s main desire is to return to Spain and play for Real Madrid.

Transfer fee could reach 50 million euros

According to the source, Rodri has reached an agreement with «Manchester City» ensuring that the potential transfer price will not be artificially inflated.

The deal could look like this:

Payment type Amount Base transfer fee 45 million euros Potential bonuses 5 million euros Total value Up to 50 million euros

This amount also matches the player's estimated market value shown on the Transfermarkt portal. The portal values Rodri around 50 million euros .

Why might City agree to lower the price?

The fact that there is only one year left on Rodri's contract could affect the transfer fee.

If the midfielder strictly refuses to sign a new contract, selling him right now could well become a financially sensible option for Manchester City.

At the same time, information about the 45 million euros and bonuses has not yet been officially confirmed. The final price will depend on Real Madrid's offer and the English club's stance.

Played 33 matches last season

Rodri featured in 33 matches for Manchester City across all competitions last season.

The Spanish midfielder scored 2 goals in these appearances. His main duties involved initiating team attacks, controlling the center of the pitch, and providing balance between defense and attack.

Rodri's composure on the ball and ability to dictate the tempo of the game could make him a vital candidate for Real Madrid.

Transfer not officially confirmed yet

Although reports have circulated regarding Rodri's desire to move to Real Madrid and his potential price, the deal has not been finalized yet.

Three crucial steps remain for the transfer:

Real Madrid making an official offer to the player;

Personal terms being agreed upon with Rodri;

The two clubs reaching an agreement on the transfer fee.

If negotiations begin, Rodri's future could become one of the most discussed topics of the summer transfer window.

Do you think Rodri can further strengthen Real Madrid's midfield? Leave your opinion in the comments.