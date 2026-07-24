Bosgame Introduces Affordable Mini-PC Powered by Intel Core 3 304 Processor

·110·Technology
Bosgame Introduces Affordable Mini-PC Powered by Intel Core 3 304 Processor

At a time when compactness and energy efficiency are gaining momentum in the computer technology market, Bosgame has unveiled its new E6 ECO mini-PC. This device is one of the first models equipped with the next-generation Intel Core 3 304 processor (Wildcat Lake family), drawing attention with its affordable price and palm-sized dimensions. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Considering the growing competition in the segment of compact devices, the Bosgame E6 ECO is seen as an ideal solution for office work, studying, and multimedia tasks. Official sales of the device are expected to begin on August 15, with a starting price of approximately $380. This could be a unique "anti-crisis" offer in today's market of expensive components.

Technical Capabilities and Performance

The heart of the device, the Intel Core 3 304 processor, features five cores: one high-performance Cougar Cove core and four energy-efficient Darkmont cores. The maximum clock speed reaches up to 4.3 GHz. According to ixbt.com, the processor's base power consumption is only 15 W, ensuring that the device stays cool and saves electricity.

Graphics tasks are handled by the integrated Xe3 core clocked at 2.3 GHz. Additionally, in line with modern trends, the processor is equipped with a neural processing unit (NPU) delivering 15 TOPS of performance. This helps accelerate simpler AI-based algorithms.

Memory and Connectivity Interfaces

The Bosgame E6 ECO comes with the following specifications:

  • 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5X standard);
  • 512 GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD drive;
  • Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless communication modules;
  • Pre-installed Windows 11 operating system.
The device measures just 129 x 128 x 44 mm, taking up virtually no space on the desktop. The cooling system consists of two copper heat pipes and a compact fan, guaranteeing stable performance during heavier workloads.

As for connectivity, the mini-PC is equipped with HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C ports. The USB-C port, with data transfer speeds up to 10 Gbps, supports DisplayPort Alt Mode and Power Delivery technologies. This allows the user to simultaneously connect up to three 4K (60 Hz) monitors. There is also a second M.2 2242 PCIe 4.0 slot for additional storage expansion.

Such compact devices in the market are typically popular among government agencies, educational centers, and small businesses. With its compactness and modern ports, the Bosgame E6 ECO can successfully replace older, bulky desktop towers.

IntelBosgameMini-PCTechnologyWildcat Lake
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