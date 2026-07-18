Tom Brady and Lionel Messi meeting: Famous photo with Lamine Yamal discussed

Two legends of world sports — American football star Tom Brady and football king Lionel Messi met in New York to have an interesting conversation ahead of the upcoming World Cup final. The focus of the discussion was the viral social media photo of Lionel Messi bathing a baby Lamine Yamal. Tom Brady called the image "prophetic," as years later, that baby has reached the level to compete against Messi for the championship. This is reported by Goal.com .

This famous photo was taken in 2007, when Lamine Yamal was just a few months old and Messi was rising to stardom at Barcelona. Today, 19-year-old Yamal is preparing to face Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, as one of the leaders of the Spanish national team. This event highlights the generational shift in the football world and a unique twist of fate.

Messi on the young talent

Lionel Messi shared warm thoughts about his opponent, who is more than a decade younger than him. "At 19, he has already become one of the leading players in world football. He has his whole career ahead of him and a great opportunity to achieve historic results. I always wish him the best," said Messi at an event organized by FIFA and Fanatics.

At the same time, the Argentina captain emphasized that he would not easily hand the victory to Spain in the final. According to Messi, the Argentina national team will take all measures to stop Lamine Yamal, even though it is a very difficult task. He noted that Spain is not just one player and has many other skilled footballers in their squad.

Looking at the statistics, this World Cup has been extremely successful for Lionel Messi. He continues to break career records with 8 goals and 4 assists in 7 matches. His overall record in World Cups has reached 21 goals and 12 assists in 33 games.

Yamal's impact and final expectations

Although Lamine Yamal's statistics in this tournament are not as bright as Messi's (1 goal in 7 matches), his impact on the pitch is incomparable. It was he who won a penalty in the semi-final against France, contributing significantly to his team's victory. Yamal's quick movements keep opposing defenders under constant pressure and create space for his teammates.

This final could be the last World Cup of Messi's career, while for Yamal, it is his first. The baby who was once in Messi's arms will now try to claim his throne. The football community awaits this confrontation not just as a clash between two nations, but as a collision of two great eras.

Recall that when Lamine Yamal's father posted this photo on social media, he described it as "the beginning of two legends." Now, those words must be proven on the pitch.