Martin Scorsese enters the world of artificial intelligence

Renowned director Martin Scorsese has unexpectedly joined the AI startup Black Forest Labs as a partner and advisor. According to The New York Times, the living legend of world cinema plans to use this technology exclusively for creating storyboards. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

"I have been drawing my own storyboards for 70 years," the director said in a statement. He emphasized that the new tool will help him convey his ideas to cinematographers and production designers much faster and more efficiently. This is expected to significantly simplify the director's creative process.

Black Forest Labs is based in Freiburg, Germany, and employs about 70 people. The startup powers image generation features for giants like Adobe, Canva, Microsoft, and Meta. Currently, the company's market valuation is estimated by investors at $3.25 billion.

Interestingly, this startup was founded by the team behind the Stable Diffusion project. According to Wired, the company recently declined a partnership with Elon Musk's xAI. This was reportedly due to concerns regarding content safety in the Grok neural network.

This move by a conservative creator like Scorsese signals a shift in Hollywood's attitude toward artificial intelligence. Although the director uses the technology in a limited capacity, it proves once again that the integration of AI into the film industry is inevitable.