Uber introduces restrictions to control artificial intelligence costs

·41·Technology
Uber introduces restrictions to control artificial intelligence costs

Artificial intelligence technologies are becoming increasingly expensive, and many companies are forced to limit their use to reduce costs. Uber has joined this list: the company has introduced internal restrictions for employees to curb the large sums being spent on AI. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to Bloomberg, a monthly limit of $1,500 has now been set for each employee and each agentic coding tool (such as Claude Code by Anthropic or Cursor). Employees can track their spending through a special internal dashboard, though exceeding this limit is permitted in exceptional cases with management approval.

This news is not surprising to many, as in April, Uber's CTO revealed that the company had spent its entire annual AI budget in just four months. Previously, The Information reported that Uber had encouraged its employees to use AI as much as possible, even fostering competition through internal rankings.

Uber executive Andrew Macdonald also recently expressed skepticism regarding AI efficiency, noting that it is difficult to see a clear correlation between the use of the technology and new consumer features. This situation highlights a major challenge facing the entire tech industry: companies are investing billions in AI, but the return on investment (ROI) remains largely theoretical for now.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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