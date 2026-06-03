Google launches AI-powered protection system against scammers

Google has announced the launch of a new feature to protect Android users from AI-generated deepfake scams. This system helps detect calls made through identity spoofing. The update will start rolling out this month on devices running Android 12 and higher, specifically via the Phone by Google app on Pixel smartphones. This is reported by Techcrunch.com .

Currently, scammers are attempting to extort money by spoofing trusted phone numbers and using AI technologies to mimic the voices of close relatives or supervisors. The new solution introduced by Google works on the principle of a unique "digital handshake" between devices. If the caller's device does not send an authenticity signal, the system immediately warns the user.

This technology is built on the Rich Communication Services (RCS) protocol, and other apps and companies may use it in the future. Google representatives stated that if the system detects a suspicious call, a recommendation to disconnect immediately appears on the screen. This serves to protect users from unexpected financial losses.

Other interesting updates have also been added to the Android system. The Google Photos app now features a "wardrobe" function that allows users to virtually try on clothes. Google Play Books has introduced the "Catch me up" feature, which provides summaries to help users pick up where they left off.

Another important update relates to the Circle to Search feature, which can now search for an entire outfit (a collection of clothing) in an image at once. Previously, users had to search for each item individually. This update has been released for all compatible devices running Android 14 and higher.