The Era of Cyberdecks: A Creative Rebellion Against Big Tech Control

·74·Technology
The Era of Cyberdecks: A Creative Rebellion Against Big Tech Control

When you chat with CC, who calls herself an "open-source bad girl," she might be typing a reply from a pink mermaid purse. This isn't just an accessory, but a fully functional cyberdeck—a custom-built compact computer based on Raspberry Pi that reads e-books, connects to servers, and runs a local AI system. Although CC has no background in software engineering, she is teaching other women through her Bimbo Tech blog how to build such devices without needing to know what RAM is. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The concept of a cyberdeck first appeared in William Gibson's 1984 novel "Neuromancer." In the 2010s, after small computers like Raspberry Pi hit the market, enthusiasts began sharing their devices in underground communities. In recent months, thanks to women on social media, this trend has reached a new level. Tired of standard black and silver gadgets, they are making technology hyper-feminine and artistic.

Currently, on Instagram and TikTok, you can find cyberdecks made of wood and moss that play Game Boy games, 3D-printed MP3 players that look like ancient relics, or duck-shaped computers that record voice memos. This is not just about aesthetics, but a way to escape the constant surveillance of giants like Meta or Apple and ensure personal data security.

This trend peaked at a time when people grew tired of the uniformity of large tech companies. CC notes that you cannot modify devices like a $1,000 iPhone as you wish, or the warranty will be voided. Cyberdecks give users the opportunity to take control, step outside the "black box," and get creative.

CyberdeckRaspberry PiDIYTechnologyOpen Source
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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