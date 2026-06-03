Ulefone Armor Mini 5: Compact Rugged Smartphone for $100

·67·Technology
Ulefone Armor Mini 5: Compact Rugged Smartphone for $100

Ulefone has introduced the unusual Armor Mini 5 model, combining features of a feature phone and a smartphone. The device runs on Android 11 and supports app installation. It features a 2.8-inch 240×320 pixel touchscreen and a physical keypad. Ixbt.com reports this. reports .

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 chipset, which has a nearly decade-long history. The device comes with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, supporting memory cards up to 64 GB. It also features dual SIM slots and LTE network support.

The Armor Mini 5 camera capabilities are very basic: 0.3-megapixel sensors are installed on both the front and rear. The device's main advantage is its durability — it is certified IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H, making it resistant to water, dust, and shocks.

The gadget is equipped with a removable 2500 mAh battery. According to the manufacturer, this capacity provides up to 311 hours of standby time. Currently, the price of this unique smartphone is set at $100.

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Abror Shuhratov
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