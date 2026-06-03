Xiaomi 18 Pro: 6.4-inch display, 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP cameras

·26·Technology
Xiaomi 18 Pro: 6.4-inch display, 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP cameras

Famous Chinese insider Digital Chat Station has revealed new details about the upcoming flagship smartphone. According to Gizmochina and comments on the source's page, the device in question is the Xiaomi 18 Pro. The device is expected to feature a compact 6.4-inch display. The screen will have a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, ultra-thin bezels, a flat surface, and significantly rounded corners. Image resolution will match the 2K format. Ixbt.com reports this. news reports.

According to Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 18 Pro series will debut several exclusive technologies. In addition to an improved display, major changes are expected in camera capabilities, battery technology, and overall hardware. One of the key innovations will be a dual 200-megapixel camera system.

Another unique aspect of the smartphone relates to its power source. The device is rumored to feature a next-generation silicon battery with a capacity of at least 7000 mAh. This ensures high autonomy within a compact body. Additionally, insider Smart Pikachu notes that Xiaomi is exploring the use of AI-powered desktop applications on secondary screens.

This feature may appear not only on the Xiaomi 18 Pro but also on the external screen of the company's next foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. The official launch of the Xiaomi 18 series is scheduled for autumn 2026. Although the company has not yet issued an official statement regarding this information, this flagship is generating significant interest in the tech world.

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Abror Shuhratov
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