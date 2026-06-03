5G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom Operators

·45·Technology
5G Network Rollout in Russia Expected to Cause Major Losses for Telecom Operators

Telecom operators in Russia face significant hurdles in developing 5G technology. The allocated frequencies do not increase speeds under the new standard but merely display a 5G icon on smartphone screens. According to Kommersant, citing MTS research, operators risk losing tens of billions of rubles in the consumer segment under current conditions. Ixbt.com reports this. reports .

Total capital expenditures for 5G deployment by 2036 could exceed 335 billion rubles, with 286 billion rubles attributed to the B2C segment. Forecasts indicate this sector alone is expected to generate losses of 84 billion rubles. Conversely, the corporate B2B segment could yield up to 63 billion rubles in profit due to industrial and infrastructure applications.

The primary issue lies in the 4.8–4.99 GHz frequency band. This range requires 1.5 to 2 times more base stations than the optimal 3.4–3.8 GHz band for 5G. Notably, the optimal frequencies are currently occupied by security agencies. Under these conditions, speed improvements are minimal, and users will only see a nominal 5G indicator.

Additional challenges stem from a shortage of domestic equipment and compatible devices, which currently account for only 3%. Plans call for the first commercial 5G networks to launch in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and Novosibirsk in 2027, expanding to all million-plus cities by 2029. Furthermore, iPhone users are unlikely to gain access to this technology.

5GRussiaTelecomiPhoneTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22Vivo X500 Pro Max: Equipped with 200MP Periscope and Sony LOFIC SensorToday, 06:56Realme Unveils Slim Smartphone with 8000 mAh BatteryToday, 06:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend