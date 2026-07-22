Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 23

·50·Economy
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 23

The dollar exchange rate effective from July 23 is expected to increase by approximately 58–59 soums.

Best rates for selling dollars to banks:

Infinbank — 12,000 soums.
Asakabank — 11,985 soums.
• Davrbank — 11,985 soums.
• Universalbank — 11,985 soums.
Anorbank — 11,985 soums.

Best rates for buying dollars from banks:

• Hayotbank — 12,020 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,025 soums.
• Aloqabank — 12,030 soums.
• Agrobank — 12,030 soums.

Exchange rates may fluctuate throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.

InfinbankAsakabankAgrobankAloqabankAnorbank
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