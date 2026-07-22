Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 23
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• Infinbank — 12,000 soums.
• Hayotbank — 12,020 soums.
The dollar exchange rate effective from July 23 is expected to increase by approximately 58–59 soums.
Best rates for selling dollars to banks:
• Infinbank — 12,000 soums.
• Asakabank — 11,985 soums.
• Davrbank — 11,985 soums.
• Universalbank — 11,985 soums.
• Anorbank — 11,985 soums.
Best rates for buying dollars from banks:
• Hayotbank — 12,020 soums.
• Asia Alliance Bank — 12,025 soums.
• Aloqabank — 12,030 soums.
• Agrobank — 12,030 soums.
Exchange rates may fluctuate throughout the day. Please visit the official websites of the banks for the exact rates.
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