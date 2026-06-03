Coralogix Raises $200M to Monitor AI Agents

Boston-headquartered and Israel-founded startup Coralogix has raised $200 million in a new funding round. The company believes the proliferation of AI agents is driving demand for next-generation tools to observe, troubleshoot, and manage autonomous software systems. Techcrunch.com reports .

This Series F funding comes just 11 months after Coralogix raised $115 million in its Series E, highlighting how rapidly investor interest in AI infrastructure companies is growing. Following this round, the startup's valuation has reached $1.6 billion. The investment round was led by Advent and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Founded in 2014, Coralogix helps companies monitor software systems by analyzing operational data such as logs, metrics, and traces. The platform currently serves over 5,000 customers worldwide, including IBM, Tradeweb, and JFrog. The company competes with giants like Datadog, New Relic, and Splunk.

According to Coralogix founder and CEO Ariel Assaraf, more than half of enterprise customers now use an AI agent named Olly or their own AI models for incident investigation. Engineers are increasingly shifting from traditional dashboards to interacting via AI assistants and command-line interfaces (CLI).

The company announced it grew revenue by over 60% last year, surpassing $100 million in annual revenue. Coralogix now employs over 600 people globally, with new funds earmarked for AI product development, security solutions, and global expansion.