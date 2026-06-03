Wander: A New Tool to Explore the Internet's Small World

As search engines become increasingly saturated with AI summaries and commercial content, more projects are emerging that aim to make the internet sincere and human again. One such initiative is Wander Console, an open-source, self-hosted web console. This tool allows users to easily discover interesting websites recommended by independent developers and creators. Techcrunch.com reports on this. report .

Created by London-based developer Susam Pal, the Wander project is inspired by classic tools like StumbleUpon. According to Pal, he decided to develop this idea further after seeing the 'small web' tool from the Kagi search engine. Wander covers not just blogs, but also unusual mini-apps, games, and personal web projects.

Using the Wander system is very simple: a site owner only needs to upload two files (index.html and wander.js) to their resource. It requires no complex databases or server-side code and can even be hosted via GitHub Pages. When the installed 'Wander' button is clicked, the system randomly redirects the user to another interesting and creative website.

Currently, many users are customizing their consoles in unique ways. For example, some choose retro-style designs, while others curate lists of sites created by specific individuals. Projects like these aim to restore the creative atmosphere of the early internet and the freedom offered by platforms like Geocities.