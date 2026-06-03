Fully Domestic Il-114-300 Arrives at Pulkovo

The Il-114-300 regional passenger aircraft, equipped with Russian-made engines, arrived at Pulkovo Airport ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF). The aircraft was presented by UAC and UEC, part of the Rostec State Corporation. The plane will be displayed on the airport grounds for forum participants and guests. Ixbt.com reports this. news reports.

The aircraft's powerplant consists of TV7-117ST-01 engines developed at the UEC facility in St. Petersburg. This engine has successfully passed all required tests. Notably, during eight flights conducted in March 2024 under natural icing conditions in the Arkhangelsk region, its anti-icing system was confirmed to operate in standard mode.

The engine itself received certification in 2022, and the AV112-114 propeller in 2023. The unit is designed to operate in temperatures ranging from -60°C to +60°C and at altitudes up to 7,600 meters. Its maximum takeoff power is 3,100 hp, with fuel consumption significantly reduced in primary operating modes.

The aircraft's digital systems are also noteworthy. Interaction with the low-noise propeller is managed via the BARK-65SM digital unit. Additionally, the KRET concern is developing the VSS-95 navigation system, control panels, and liquid crystal displays showing all flight data for this model.

Currently, prototype engines have completed over 400 flights as part of the aircraft. The manufacturer announced readiness for serial delivery of TV7-117ST-01 engines and is currently working on further extending their service life.