Little Yasmina's plov conquers social media (video)

Little blogger Yasmina Zoitova, daughter of singer Shirin Zoitova, shared an engaging video on her Instagram page showing how to cook plov. The video captured the attention of followers in a short amount of time.

In the video, Yasmina first puts on a traditional Uzbek outfit and then begins the process of making plov. She prepares the dish step-by-step like a professional chef, performing each stage with confidence. In the end, she beautifully serves the finished plov on a traditional platter and invites everyone to the table.

Yasmina's natural charm, respect for national values, and culinary skills impressed social media users. In the comments, followers showered the young blogger with praise, expressing their admiration for her cooking abilities and wishing her success in her future endeavors.