Substack Launches Reply Rules Feature for Authors

·35·Technology
Substack Launches Reply Rules Feature for Authors

On Wednesday, the Substack platform announced a new “Reply Rules” feature that allows authors to better control interactions with their audience. Using this tool, content creators can set specific rules for comments on their posts, Notes, or Chat sections. For example, authors can ban AI-generated “AI slop” text, offensive language, or even require comments to be written exclusively in haiku format. Techcrunch.com reports on this news .

Substack explains that the system learns from user actions, including which replies are hidden, and automatically filters comments that do not match the author's preferences. Authors retain the right to view hidden comments and can make them visible again if they change their minds. Currently, the Reply Rules feature is active for all English-language publications.

The platform has always adhered to a decentralized moderation approach, meaning writers control their own communities. Authors previously had tools such as locking posts, deleting comments, and blocking users. The new feature is expected to reduce the need to manually review every comment.

It is worth noting that Substack has faced criticism for its moderation policies, particularly its leniency toward far-right publications. Critics argue that such an approach paves the way for harmful rhetoric. Substack, in turn, has emphasized that it strives to create the best conditions for diverse online cultures to flourish and acknowledges facing difficult decisions along the way.

This year, Substack has implemented several updates. These include a video recording and publishing studio for authors, as well as the launch of a TV app that allows subscribers to watch video posts and live streams on their televisions.

SubstackTechnologyModerationSocial NetworkContent
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Xiaomi Launches Affordable Power Bank with Battery Health DisplayToday, 08:52Starlink Launches Crackdown on Fraud: Terminals Disabled WorldwideToday, 08:28Stunning Photos from Space: Cosmonauts Orbit Earth Four TimesToday, 07:53Four 50 MP Cameras and 6500 mAh Battery: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ UnveiledToday, 07:25iPhone Users Left Without Notifications in Max MessengerToday, 07:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend