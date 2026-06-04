Elon Musk’s Grok Build Tool Creates Racing Game with Single Prompt

·56·Technology
Elon Musk’s Grok Build Tool Creates Racing Game with Single Prompt

Social media user @testerlabor asked the Grok Build platform to create a cyberpunk-style browser racing game. The AI independently wrote the code and used Grok Imagine to generate cars, tracks, menus, and other visual elements. Ixbt.com reports on this. reports .

The finished prototype launched directly in the browser without additional editing. The game features multiple tracks like Neon Circuit and Midnight Canyon, car selection, boosters, and arcade physics. The demo video shows the full cycle from the main menu to collision-filled racing.

This project exemplifies how Grok combines code generation and image creation into a single workflow. Elon Musk himself shared the post. The billionaire noted that Grok Build is improving daily and the team is working seven days a week.

Elon Musk previously promised that Grok would be capable of creating full-length video games by 2026. He also confirmed that Grok 5 will utilize SpaceX’s proprietary platform written in C.

Recall that SpaceX AI recently announced the launch of the beta version of Grok Build, an innovative agentic tool with a command line interface.

Elon MuskGrok BuildSpaceX AIArtificial IntelligenceVideo Games
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Abror Shuhratov
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