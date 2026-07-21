Suno AI service hit by cyberattack: 55 million user records stolen

Suno, a leader in AI-powered music generation, has suffered a major cyberattack. According to the Have I Been Pwned data breach monitoring service, the incident resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to over 55.3 million users. This is considered one of the largest data breaches in the history of AI startups, as reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The stolen dataset includes users' full names, physical addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers. Furthermore, hackers obtained information regarding user purchases from the company's Stripe payment system, as well as the last digits and expiration dates of bank cards. This poses a serious threat to the financial security of the users.

Source code and copyright issues

According to an investigation by 404 Media, the cyberattack occurred in November 2023, but its scale has only recently come to light. Most notably, hackers stole not only user data but also the source code of the Suno platform. Analysis of this code revealed that the company had unauthorizedly scraped millions of songs and lyrics from popular platforms like Deezer, Genius, and YouTube to train its AI models.

Currently, several major record labels have sued Suno, accusing the company of copyright infringement. The leaked source code could serve as significant evidence against the company in these legal proceedings. Plaintiffs argue that the company illegally used artists' intellectual property to build its system.

Company silence and consequences

Suno's leadership, specifically co-founder Mikey Shulman, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cyberattack. The company's failure to notify its users about the data theft is also being criticized by experts. Such incidents typically lead to a decline in platform trust and mass user abandonment.

This news is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as the Suno service has been gaining popularity in the country. Experts recommend that all registered users on the platform take the following steps:

Immediately change passwords if they are used on other sites;

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA);

Check for any suspicious transactions on bank cards.

Currently, the Suno platform is facing not only technical failures and security issues but also significant legal pressure. Such scandals in the AI field are expected to lead to stricter regulations for these technologies in the future.