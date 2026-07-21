Suno AI service hit by cyberattack: 55 million user records stolen

·32·Technology
Suno AI service hit by cyberattack: 55 million user records stolen

Suno, a leader in AI-powered music generation, has suffered a major cyberattack. According to the Have I Been Pwned data breach monitoring service, the incident resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to over 55.3 million users. This is considered one of the largest data breaches in the history of AI startups, as reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

The stolen dataset includes users' full names, physical addresses, email addresses, and phone numbers. Furthermore, hackers obtained information regarding user purchases from the company's Stripe payment system, as well as the last digits and expiration dates of bank cards. This poses a serious threat to the financial security of the users.

Source code and copyright issues

According to an investigation by 404 Media, the cyberattack occurred in November 2023, but its scale has only recently come to light. Most notably, hackers stole not only user data but also the source code of the Suno platform. Analysis of this code revealed that the company had unauthorizedly scraped millions of songs and lyrics from popular platforms like Deezer, Genius, and YouTube to train its AI models.

Currently, several major record labels have sued Suno, accusing the company of copyright infringement. The leaked source code could serve as significant evidence against the company in these legal proceedings. Plaintiffs argue that the company illegally used artists' intellectual property to build its system.

Company silence and consequences

Suno's leadership, specifically co-founder Mikey Shulman, has yet to issue an official statement regarding the cyberattack. The company's failure to notify its users about the data theft is also being criticized by experts. Such incidents typically lead to a decline in platform trust and mass user abandonment.

This news is also important for users in Uzbekistan, as the Suno service has been gaining popularity in the country. Experts recommend that all registered users on the platform take the following steps:

  • Immediately change passwords if they are used on other sites;
  • Enable two-factor authentication (2FA);
  • Check for any suspicious transactions on bank cards.
Currently, the Suno platform is facing not only technical failures and security issues but also significant legal pressure. Such scandals in the AI field are expected to lead to stricter regulations for these technologies in the future.

SunoArtificial IntelligenceCyberattackSecurityTechnology
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Pocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget marketPocket-sized e-reader: Xteink X4 Pro is a new innovation in the compact gadget marketToday, 20:28News for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phoneNews for minimalism enthusiasts: Light brand introduces an affordable and colorful flip phoneToday, 20:27Soyuz MS-28 crew prepares for return to Earth: Landing date announcedSoyuz MS-28 crew prepares for return to Earth: Landing date announcedToday, 20:24SpaceX launches the first space 'mechanic' to repair satellites in orbitSpaceX launches the first space 'mechanic' to repair satellites in orbitToday, 19:57Snap reaches settlement in social media addiction lawsuitSnap reaches settlement in social media addiction lawsuitToday, 19:52Major Shift in Hollywood: Paramount Acquires Warner Bros. DiscoveryMajor Shift in Hollywood: Paramount Acquires Warner Bros. DiscoveryToday, 19:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time