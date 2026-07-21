Barcelona begins negotiations for the transfer of world champion Aymeric Laporte

Catalan club Barcelona has begun practical steps to sign experienced defender Aymeric Laporte, who recently won the World Cup with the Spanish national team. His reliable performance at the tournament and the solid partnership he formed with Pau Cubarsi have left a great impression on the Catalan leadership. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to the SPORT newspaper, Barcelona sporting director Deco plans to meet with the player's representatives in the near future to discuss transfer terms. The 32-year-old defender currently plays for Athletic Club, and his current contract runs until 2028. However, the release clause in his contract could create a very favorable opportunity for the club.

Deco began monitoring the situation surrounding Laporte during the tour in the USA. After the World Cup concluded, the parties agreed to move to the second stage of negotiations. The fact that the Spanish national team conceded only one goal throughout the tournament, with Laporte's contribution being immense, is driving the Barcelona coaching staff to pursue this transfer.

Defensive experience and financial convenience

Barcelona's leadership wants to bring Aymeric Laporte to the team not only for his skill but also for his winning mentality. The player's collection includes six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy, Euro 2024, and now World Cup gold medals. Such rich experience is expected to bring stability to the Catalan defense, which consists of young players.

Financially, this deal is considered very beneficial for Barcelona. Laporte's contract includes a release clause of less than 15 million euros. This allows the club to acquire a high-level left-footed center-back without spending a large sum.

Club officials are also taking into account the successful experience with Inigo Martinez. Despite many doubts when Martinez joined the team, he quickly became an integral part of the defensive line. Laporte has a similar profile, having already proven himself in both La Liga and the English league.

Currently, the partnership between Laporte and Pau Cubarsi, who is considered the future of Barcelona's defense, has formed perfectly at the national team level. According to Goal.com, this very factor has changed the club's priorities in the transfer market. If the deal goes through, Barcelona will have fully solidified its central defense for the next two to three seasons.