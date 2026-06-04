Realme Unveils Slim Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery

·119·Technology
Realme Unveils Slim Smartphone with 8000 mAh Battery

Realme has announced the official launch date for its new P4R 5G model in the P series. The device premiere is scheduled for June 10. The key feature of the new smartphone is its massive 8,000 mAh battery. Ixbt.com reports .

According to the company, the smartphone can last up to three days on a single charge. The device supports 45W fast charging technology. It also features bypass charging, reverse charging, and intelligent power management functions.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and runs on Android 16 with the Realme UI 7.0 skin. The device will offer up to 256 GB of storage and up to 14 GB of virtual RAM. A cooling system with a 5,300 sq. mm vapor chamber is installed to ensure stable performance.

The Realme P4R 5G model features a display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits brightness. It also meets IP65 protection standards and MIL-STD-810H military durability specifications. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with AI processing.

RealmeSmartphoneBatteryTechnologyMediaTek
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Abror Shuhratov
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