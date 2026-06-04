Ramp Valued at $44 Billion Following AI Solutions

·58·Technology
Ramp Valued at $44 Billion Following AI Solutions

Corporate expense management platform Ramp announced on Thursday that it had raised $750 million in investment, bringing its market valuation to $44 billion. Driven by growing investor interest in fintech projects based on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the company's value nearly tripled within a year. The funding round was led by ICONIQ, GIC, and the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Ramp's annual revenue currently exceeds $1.5 billion, and the company has achieved positive free cash flow. The number of clients has surpassed 70,000, including major brands such as Visa, Uber, Shopify, Anduril, and Figma. Initially launched as an expense management tool for startups, the project now offers a wide range of services, including payments, fraud detection, procurement, and accounting.

Ramp attracted investor attention by integrating AI agents into its products. Specifically, the company created specialized AI assistants for procurement, budgeting, and accounting processes. Additionally, specialized corporate credit cards were launched to allow AI agents to independently execute payments. This enables enterprises to control the use of AI tokens across various providers.

CEO Eric Glyman emphasized that Ramp plans to become a public company (IPO) in the future, although specific timelines have not yet been set. To date, the startup has successfully raised over $3 billion in total investment. The new funds will be directed toward further developing AI infrastructure and creating new tools to help companies optimize their AI expenses.

RampFintechArtificial IntelligenceInvestmentStartup
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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