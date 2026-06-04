Sber and T-Bank Integration: All Accounts Now in One App

The Sber team has provided users of its "SberBank Online" app with the ability to manage accounts from other banks. At this stage, T-Bank has been connected to the platform. According to Sber representatives, the launch of this project brings open banking technology to the mass market. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

Now, customers who have accounts in both banks can view them in a single interface, which significantly simplifies money transfers and financial control. According to Kirill Tsaryov, First Deputy Chairman of the Sberbank Management Board, open banking is no longer a limited technology but is becoming a mass customer scenario.

To activate the service, you need to select the "Add another bank account" option in the "Wallet" section of the app. All operations are performed only with the client's consent. Security is ensured through direct data exchange via protected channels between banks and using special cryptographic standards.

In the first stage of integration, only debit cards and current accounts are available. In the future, it is planned to expand this list with deposits, loans, and investment products. It is also expected that other major financial institutions will join the platform.