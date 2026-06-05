Russian Post Restores Parcel Delivery from the USA

“Russian Post” has resumed delivery of parcels and letters from the USA to Russia for the first time since 2022. This route, suspended due to sanctions, is now operating via transit through third countries. According to the company, the first batch of shipments from the USA has already reached its destination. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the logistics operator, the restoration of imports will allow for an expansion of delivery geography across the entire country. Previously, such shipments were partially handled by express carriers, but their acceptance network in the USA was limited. Now, stable delivery is ensured based on existing logistics schemes.

The USA route remains significant for customers: before restrictions were imposed, the volume of mail imports from this country exceeded 50 tons per month. Russian users mainly order electronics, dietary supplements (BAA), clothing, and footwear.

Nevertheless, parcel tracking has become somewhat more complicated. Since early May 2024, “Russian Post” has reduced tracking details. Now, for many parcels, only the initial “sent” and final “delivered” statuses are shown, making it difficult to monitor the transit process.